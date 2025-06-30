Brokerages Set Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) PT at $41.95

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,556. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 246.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,701 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 262,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2,646.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.