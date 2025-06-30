Brokerages Set Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $174.94

Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.94.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $9,699,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,334,883.60. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES opened at $173.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

