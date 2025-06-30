Brett (BRETT) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Brett (BRETT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Brett has traded up 16% against the dollar. Brett has a market cap of $423.38 million and $24.47 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Brett alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.04407804 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $23,583,743.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Brett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.