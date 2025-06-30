Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.