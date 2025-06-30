BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 596.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

