Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.