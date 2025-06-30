Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,693.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,952.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,711.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.