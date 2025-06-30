Bitget Token Price Tops $4.51 on Major Exchanges (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00004203 BTC on major exchanges. Bitget Token has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $39.81 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitget Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 1,169,993,089 tokens. Bitget Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 1,169,993,089.2. The last known price of Bitget Token is 4.60916437 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $20,761,128.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

