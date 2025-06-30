Binance Staked SOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.45 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $2.45 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for $166.14 or 0.00154757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,629,193 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, "Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,629,093.84612337. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 160.15314828 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,647,324.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking."

