BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BGM Group Stock Performance

BGM stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. BGM Group has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

About BGM Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

