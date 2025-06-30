BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
BGM Group Stock Performance
BGM stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. BGM Group has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $17.17.
About BGM Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGM Group
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for BGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.