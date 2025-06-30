Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

