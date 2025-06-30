Bend DAO Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $45.71 thousand and $2.12 thousand worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

