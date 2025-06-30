Beldex Price Reaches $0.0611 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $436.72 million and $3.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.92 or 0.02300293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00003817 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,935,094,282 coins and its circulating supply is 7,146,754,282 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

