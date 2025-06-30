Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Position Reduced by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,861,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ball by 53.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ball by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

