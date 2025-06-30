Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Purchased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

