Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of AVRE opened at $43.86 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

