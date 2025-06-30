Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

