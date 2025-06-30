Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 2.6%
ACB opened at $4.15 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.82.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.85 million. Aurora Cannabis had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
