Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 2.6%

ACB opened at $4.15 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.85 million. Aurora Cannabis had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

