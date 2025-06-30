Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 6,009 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $789.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 310.55%.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

