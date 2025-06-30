ASD (ASD) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, ASD has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00002069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.01867602 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,319,403.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

