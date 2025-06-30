ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ARKO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ARKO in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ARKO stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. ARKO has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ARKO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARKO in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARKO by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARKO during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ARKO during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

