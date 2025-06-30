Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.62 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $67.62 million and $3.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000530 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 189,656,264 coins and its circulating supply is 189,655,832 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

