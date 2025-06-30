Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

