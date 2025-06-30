Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 937 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,411.31. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

TRV stock opened at $263.21 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

