argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Holdings Raised by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in argenex were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in argenex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 53,684.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in argenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after buying an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in argenex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $560.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.10. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

