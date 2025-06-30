Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $75.58 Thousand

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $68.96 million and approximately $75.58 thousand worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

