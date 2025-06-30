Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arc Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Arc Resources has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Arc Resources had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arc Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Arc Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

