Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

