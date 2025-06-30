AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AquaBounty Technologies
|$2.47 million
|-$149.19 million
|-0.04
|AquaBounty Technologies Competitors
|$908.45 million
|-$46.71 million
|-1.71
AquaBounty Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AquaBounty Technologies. AquaBounty Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AquaBounty Technologies
|-5,842.69%
|-111.70%
|-85.47%
|AquaBounty Technologies Competitors
|-1,858.59%
|-601.53%
|-32.44%
Summary
AquaBounty Technologies rivals beat AquaBounty Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Harvard, Massachusetts.
