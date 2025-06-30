Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.02 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Angus Energy had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 19.55%.

Angus Energy Stock Up 18.9%

ANGS stock opened at GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday. Angus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £11.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

