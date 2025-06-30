Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.02 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Angus Energy had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 19.55%.
Angus Energy Stock Up 18.9%
ANGS stock opened at GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday. Angus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £11.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Angus Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Angus Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 5 Stocks for July: Momentum-Driven Picks to Watch Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.