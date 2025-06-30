Analyzing Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirits Capital and Compania Cervecerias Unidas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Spirits Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71 Compania Cervecerias Unidas $2,976.21 billion 0.00 $177.04 million $0.94 13.71

Profitability

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Spirits Capital and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73%

Risk & Volatility

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirits Capital and Compania Cervecerias Unidas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirits Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 24.75%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than Spirits Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Spirits Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirits Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirits Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.