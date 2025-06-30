Analyzing Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Site Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Site Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and Site Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Site Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Site Centers has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 170.63%. Given Site Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Site Centers is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Site Centers has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Site Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $268.85 million 3.08 $50.65 million $1.47 23.30 Site Centers $271.09 million 2.52 $531.82 million $10.32 1.26

Site Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Site Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Site Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 17.09% 14.69% 2.22% Site Centers 201.78% 39.38% 24.72%

Summary

Site Centers beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Site Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

