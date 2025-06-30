Analyzing Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sibanye Gold and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 0 5 1 0 2.17 Piedmont Lithium 1 3 1 1 2.33

Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential downside of 28.03%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.32%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $6.12 billion N/A -$398.42 million $0.52 13.49 Piedmont Lithium $99.88 million 1.28 -$64.76 million ($2.81) -2.08

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Piedmont Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Piedmont Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium -53.33% -19.46% -16.88%

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Piedmont Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a real property of approximately 5 acres in Bessemer City, North Carolina; and 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

