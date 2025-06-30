Analyzing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) and The Competition

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 377 1819 2059 65 2.42

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million $169.19 million 13.49 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors $11.18 billion $1.27 billion 5.29

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina competitors beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

