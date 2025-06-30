Analyzing Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) and One Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

One Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Free Report) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for One Bio and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Bio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than One Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Bio N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group -38.77% -24.85% -13.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares One Bio and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.6% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Bio and Hydrofarm Holdings Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group $190.29 million 0.09 -$66.72 million ($14.92) -0.25

One Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

One Bio has a beta of -4.28, suggesting that its share price is 528% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats One Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Bio

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising nutrients and fertilizers; grow light systems; horticulture benches and racking systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; and various growing media typically made from soil, peat, rock wool or coconut fiber, and others. The company offers its products to specialty hydroponic retailers, commercial resellers and greenhouse builders, garden centers, hardware stores, and e-commerce retailers under the Active Air, Active Aqua, Aurora Peat Products, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Gaia Green, Grotek, Innovative Growers Equipment, Mad Farmer, Phantom, PHOTOBIO, Procision, Roots Organics, Soul, and SunBlaster brands. It serves its products through a range of commercial and home gardening equipment and supplies retailers. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

