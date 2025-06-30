Analyzing Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) and The Competition

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Haverty Furniture Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million $19.96 million 16.23 Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors $26.60 billion $2.36 billion 16.73

Haverty Furniture Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 2.96% 6.94% 3.29% Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Haverty Furniture Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors 173 1317 2027 38 2.54

As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Haverty Furniture Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haverty Furniture Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies rivals beat Haverty Furniture Companies on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

