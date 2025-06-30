Analysts Set GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) PT at $86.75

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

WGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $26,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,522.30. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $5,919,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,938,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 22,194.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

