Analysts Set GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) PT at $86.75

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

WGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $26,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,522.30. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $5,919,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,938,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 22,194.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

