Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) versus SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Critical Review

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and SUMCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems -34.79% -2.51% -1.67% SUMCO 4.39% 3.62% 2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and SUMCO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $101.21 million 0.66 -$8.49 million ($2.22) -2.09 SUMCO $2.62 billion 1.03 $131.19 million $0.67 23.00

SUMCO has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SUMCO shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SUMCO beats Amtech Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer cleaning equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. It also offers substrate products comprising of double-sided wafer cleaning system, entegrity head tester, substrate carrier, substrate polishing templates, double-sided lapping and polishing machines, single-sided polisher, and substrate process chemicals. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SUMCO

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.