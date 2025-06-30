Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,854 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

VIG stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

