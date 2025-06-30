Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,812 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,832.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 141,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

