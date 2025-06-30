Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,374 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.52 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

