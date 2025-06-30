Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after buying an additional 136,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,848,000 after purchasing an additional 342,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 412,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323,880.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 314,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 314,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $92.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

