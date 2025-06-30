Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.62 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $349.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $350.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.35.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

