Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.