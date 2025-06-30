Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 545,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

