Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,912,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $278.42 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average of $236.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

