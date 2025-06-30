Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,692 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.