American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

