American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys $15,821.23 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,279 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $15,821.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,007,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,462,230.72. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.3%
NYC opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.02. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.59.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 242.43% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%.
Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
