American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys $15,821.23 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,279 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $15,821.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,007,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,462,230.72. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.3%

NYC opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.02. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 242.43% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Strategic Investment stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment Co. ( NYSE:NYC Free Report ) by 3,757.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of American Strategic Investment worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

