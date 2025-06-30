American Resources (AREC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Resources Stock Down 8.9%

NASDAQ AREC opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

